Mumbai: 60-year-old Survives Leopard Attack In Aarey Colony Area; Third Incident In A Week

An elderly woman narrowly escaped a leopard attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony neighbourhood on Wednesday evening. The woman was taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries. According to news agency PTI, this was the third leopard attack in the area, which borders the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in less than a week.

This was captured on video by a surveillance camera. The 60-year-old woman was seated on a raised platform outside her shanty when the leopard attacked her from behind, as seen in the video. The woman, on the other hand, was able to fend off the animal with her walking stick. After hearing her cries for help, other members of her family rushed to her aid.

The woman was identified as Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh. She was later given medical help, according to the official. Her face, chest, and back were wounded by the attack. A four-year-old child had to be saved by neighbours before in a similar event when a leopard tried to drag him away from his home. A three-year-old boy had been attacked by a leopard in another instance.

Leopard cub found in Aarey colony area roaming in the rain

Earlier this week, on Tuesday evening, a leopard cub was spotted wandering down a street in the rain in Mumbai's Aarey Forest region. The cub appeared to have separated from its mother. The cub was looking for shelter in a tin shack. It had grime on its fur. After some people noticed the leopard cub, a team of animal rescuers was dispatched. By taking up the cub and transporting it to safety, they were able to save it. The cub, which was wrapped in a warm blanket, was being held by animal rescue workers. Witnesses claim that some police officers arrived to help and manage the rescue. According to images shared by the rescuers, the cub appeared peaceful under the blanket by late evening.

Aarey is a Mumbai neighbourhood with a lot of greenery and a lot of different animals and birds. It's one of the city's few remaining green spaces. On the outskirts of Mumbai, leopards have been seen wandering among apartments on several occasions. Leopards and other animals' habitats are being destroyed, according to environmentalists, due to uncontrolled development.

