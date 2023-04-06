Mumbai: 8-yr-old Girl Killed After Being Run Over By Truck; Incident Recorded On CCTV

An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death on Thursday by a dumper truck near Sagar Jewellers, Dahisar, Mumbai. In the CCTV footage that has been accessed, the girl who was a resident of Khan Compound, Rawalpada, Dahisar(E) was seen along with her guardian and other people standing on the corner near a shop, when suddenly a truck brutally rammed into a woman and the child.

The lady instantly stood up but the girl was still lying on the road, after which people asked the driver to move the truck back in order to rescue the girl. However, the driver moved the truck ahead, ultimately claiming the life of the 8-year-old.

After which, a situation of chaos was created on the road and the authorities were informed immediately.

Another incident of Maharashtra girl getting crushed to death

Last month, another incident took place in the state after an eight-year-old girl was crushed to death by her school van minutes after it dropped her near her home in Nashik City of Maharashtra.

The girl sustained serious injuries due to the accident and was immediately taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.