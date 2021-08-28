Sounding the alarm for climate change and its impact on Mumbai, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal made a sinister prediction on Saturday, 28 August 2021, saying that by 2050, a major portion of South Mumbai, including the business district of Nariman Point and the state secretariat Mantralaya, will submerge due to the rising sea levels.

Speaking at the launch of Mumbai Climate Action Plan and its website by Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday, Chahal said about 70% of the city's A, B, C, and D wards in south Mumbai will be immersed due to climate change. He said that nature has been giving warnings, but if people do not "wake up" the situation would turn "dangerous".

"80% of the areas like Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, and Mantralaya will be underwater... Means it is going to disappear," said Chahal. He also said that it is a matter of just 25 to 30 years, as 2050 is not too far. "We are getting warnings from nature and if we do not wake up, it will be a dangerous situation for the next 25 years. And it will not only be the next generation but the current generation will also suffer," the civic chief warned.

He added that Mumbai is the first city in South Asia to prepare its climate action plan and act on it. "Earlier, we used to hear about climate change events like melting glaciers, but not directly affecting us. But now it has come to our doorstep," he said.

Chahal noted that last year, for the first time in 129 years, a cyclone (Nisarga) hit Mumbai, which was followed by three cyclones in 15 months' time. After that, on August 5, about 5 to 5.5 feet of water was accumulated at Nariman point. There was no cyclone warning that day, but considering the parameters, it was a cyclone, Chahal said.

Highlighting that Mumbai has witnessed some extreme weather conditions recently, he recalled that the city faced cyclone Tauktae and witnessed 214 mm rain on May 17, though monsoon arrives in the city only by June 6 or 7.

Before June 9, Mumbai recorded 84% of the June rainfall and in July, 70% of the month's average rainfall was recorded in just four days from July 17 to 20, he said.

What is the Mumbai Climate Action Plan?

Under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP), a data assessment has identified areas and communities that are most vulnerable, given the increasing climate uncertainty, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Data from across BMC's 37 automatic weather stations (AWS) over the past 10 years suggests that on average, Mumbai has seen six heavy, five very heavy, and four extremely heavy rainfall days per year. And for all the rainfall that occurs during the monsoon season in Mumbai, each year, approximately 10% falls under the heavy category, 9% under very heavy, and 6% extremely heavy.

