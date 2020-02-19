The Debate
Mumbai: Accident Averted As Escalator Swings To Reverse At Andheri Station

City News

An escalator accident was averted at the Andheri station in Mumbai on Monday evening. The escalator started moving in the reverse direction, leading to a scare.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

An escalator accident was averted at the Andheri station in Mumbai on Monday evening. The escalator started moving in the reverse direction, leading to a scare among passengers. The incident occurred between platform no. 2 and 3. Two people were reportedly injured while some suffered minor injuries as they lost balance. 

According to reports, the injured were taken to the Emergency Medical Room (EMR) at the station for treatment. Western Railway officials said they would be working to resolve the issue of malfunctioning escalators at stations. For a few moments, there was sheer panic and a near stampede-like situation, with people falling over each other as they tried to get off.

Published:
