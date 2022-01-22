Mumbai: Activist Slams BMC For Hacking 100-year Old Tree; Says He Was Threatened With FIR

A Mumbai-based Environmental activist on Saturday slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), alleging that he was forcefully put in a police van and was threatened with a First Information Report (FIR) after he protested against hacking a 100-year-old tree in the city. It is important to note that in June 2021, the Maharashtra government had passed an action plan to preserve trees older than 50 years in urban areas, calling them 'heritage trees.'

Speaking to ANI, Environmental activist Abhay Azad said, "A 100-yr-old tree was being cut in Vile Parle area today. I asked BMC officers for permission under which it was being done. I was later forcefully put in police van and was threatened with an FIR against me. Last year, the Maharashtra govt declared every tree above 50 years as a heritage tree. If trees will be cut down like this, there will be no heritage left in the city. It is unfair if a citizen is punished for raising the voice for the protection of trees."

Maharashtra Cabinet clears action plan for protection of heritage trees

As per reports, the action plan which was passed by the Maharashtra government last year for heritage trees included the concept of heritage trees and conservation, a process to define the age of the tree, plantation as compensation, guidelines to be followed before cutting off trees, forming a Maharashtra Tree Authority, a local tree authority as well as their duties, tree census, selecting a land of tree plantation, transplantation of trees; and fines that would be charged.

