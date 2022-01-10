Mumbai Airport: Air India's Tow Vehicle Catches Fire Near Plane; No Casualties Reported

A fire scare at Mumbai airport took place on Monday after an Air India tow vehicle caught fire close to the flight itself. Fortunately, the fire was immediately brought under control and doused, and no major accident occurred. On-ground visuals show thick black smoke coming out of the vehicle, and passengers' lives were put at risk for a few seconds. The incident took place around 11 AM today; flight number was AI 647, which was to leave from Mumbai for Jamnagar. There were about 85 passengers on the flight when this incident happened. No injuries were reported. Authorities informed that the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of the incident. The flight departed from Mumbai at 12.04 PM.

Mumbai airport PRO said, "The Mumbai-Jamnagar flight has 85 passengers onboard. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no harm to any person. All operations are normal."

There is no confirmation on the reason behind the fire yet.

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at a godown near Mustafa Bazar in Byculla

Last week, a level-two fire had broken out in a godown near Mustafa Bazar in Mumbai's Byculla area. As informed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire engines have reached the spot to bring the blaze under control.

While the reason behind the fire is yet to be known, no casualties have been reported. Visuals from the fire site showed thick smoke coming out from the building and vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade lined up along with water tankers. Firefighters can be seen rushing in and out of the building trying to douse the flame and bring the situation under control. Reportedly, the fire started in the early hours.

In a similar incident, another fire recently broke out in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi area where a wood godown was engulfed in flames on January 7. Also, there were two workers getting seriously injured as they were inside the godown.

Notably, the fire came exactly a week after a massive fire broke out at a furniture scrap shop in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area last Monday. The incident which took place around 10:30 AM in a shop at Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality was surrounded by slum units as the area is densely populated. Also, around eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed for battling the flame.

Image: Republic World