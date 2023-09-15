Mumbai Airport Private Jet Accident: Co-pilot With Spinal Injury Moved To Another Hospital, Four Discharged

The co-pilot of a private jet that skidded off the runway at the Mumbai airport has suffered a spinal injury and was shifted to another hospital for surgery, an official said on Friday.

Four other persons involved in the accident were discharged during the day, he added.

Neil Diwan, the co-pilot who is in his early twenties, has suffered a spinal injury, said Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of Criticare Asia Hospital in Andheri where he was initially admitted after Thursday evening's incident.

“Neil Diwan has a spinal fracture and paraplegia (a condition where both the legs have no sensation). He expressed the desire to get operated by a doctor known to him, so he was moved to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Thursday night,” Dr Namjoshi said.

Captain of the flight Sunil Kanjarbhat (46), Dhruv Kotak (40), Danish national Lars Henrik Ostergaard Sorensen (58), Aakarsh Sethi (26), Krishnadas Kodalil (60), Kamakshi Shringarpure (41) and Arul Sali (50) were also admitted to Criticare Asia Hospital.

Kotak, Sali, Sethi and Shringarpure were discharged on Friday and the condition of the other three was stable, Namjoshi said.

The private jet veered off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening amid heavy rain and all the eight people onboard suffered injuries.

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL belonging to VSR Ventures had flown from Visakhapatnam.

Kanjarbhat sustained multiple abrasions with trauma to the chest wall and spine. There is also a “wedge compression to L1 vertebra”, Dr Namjoshi said.

Kotak sustained injuries to his right arm with a small abrasion on the head. Sorensen suffered injury to the chest wall and upper back. There is also a "mild bilateral pleural haemorrhage" and a few rib fractures; he has been advised conservative management and is currently stable, Namjoshi said.