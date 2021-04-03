Mumbai Airport Reduces Price Of RT-PCR Tests To Rs 600 Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport will now have to pay just â‚¹600 for the RT-PCR test. Earlier, the rate of the test was â‚¹850. According to the reports by ANI, Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) said that the new rate was introduced on April 1, in line with the latest directive by the state government. It further said that as per the government norms, the regular test that provides results within 8 hours can now be availed by passengers at a minimal cost of â‚¹600. Also, the express test which delivers results in 13 minutes is available at â‚¹4500.

In a statement, Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd said, “The CSMIA introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal on September 06, 2020 and undertook over 3 lakh tests till date at the airport. In its efforts to cater to the convenience and safety of its passengers, CSMIA was the first Indian airport to launch a unique molecular testing technique developed by Abbott ID Now™ that produces results in 13 minutes”. READ | Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express services suspended by IRCTC for 1 month from April 2

As per the spokesperson of MIAL all the other international arriving passengers will be needed to provide proof of a negative report of a test. This will be undertaken 72 hours prior to the arrival. He said, “Alternatively they can opt to undergo the molecular test on arrival at the airport, wherein post submitting the test sample they can proceed with their journey and receive their reports in 8 hours”.

Situation worsens in Maharashtra

This comes after Mumbai witnessed its highest peak ever on Friday, April 2 as 8832 new cases and 20 new deaths were recorded. With 5352 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally at 3,61,691. Mumbai's tally now stands at 4,32,192 cases of which 58,455 are active and 11,724 fatalities.

Addressing the citizens online, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he could not rule lockdowns as people had become complacent. Explaining the shortage in beds and fatigue faced by frontline workers, he said that strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID-19 in the state in the next few days, without elaborating on them. He added that there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates.

With the second wave of COVID infections, Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM - banning a gathering of 5 or more till April 15. All public places (Gardens & Beaches), Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM till April 15. Home delivery and takeaway will be allowed. Any violation will attract cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to be closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central government. Previously, the government has already banned all social/political/religious gatherings, capped weddings at 50 people and funerals at 20 people, all offices except health & essential are capped at 50% capacity.

(Image Credits: PTI)