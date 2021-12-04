Mumbai Airport Sets Up Corridors, Norms For Travellers Arriving From 'at Risk' Countries

As India prepares to fight the Omicron variant threat after the country has reported 4 cases of the new coronavirus strain, Mumbai airport has taken all the precautionary measures to identify the variant and further curb the spread. The airport has established separate Centres to check the temperature, conduct COVID tests and a resting area for people arriving from the 'At Risk' countries.

To ensure social distancing is maintained and crowds are avoided, 100 registration counters and 60 sampling booths including 100 Rapid PCR machines are made available for the people to take the test and follow all the necessary protocols issued by the Maharashtra government. The dedicated corridors and counters for their screening and verification have been set up in the airport.

The laboratory officials and other authorities deployed at the airport strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, using hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing. The complete area is regularly sanitized to avoid COVID-related risks.

COVID guidelines to follow at Mumbai airport

As the Maharashtra government issued new travel guidelines amid the Omicron variant threat, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has revised the rates of Rapid PCR test at a reduced cost of Rs 3,900 as against Rs 4,500 earlier international arriving passengers.

A CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement, "The reduced RT-PCR test charges will help passengers to avail the test at a minimal cost and enable them a safe and secured travel".

According to CSMIA, passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries will be de-broaded on priority. These countries are majorly European nations include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Earlier on December 3, a total of 6,732 international passengers arrived from 'at risk' and other countries successfully completed their arrival procedures. RT-PCR test was taken by a total of 969 international arrival passengers of which 214 passengers took the standard RT-PCR test and 755 passengers went ahead with the Rapid PCR test.

According to the guidelines, people travelling from South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe or who have a travel history of visiting these countries in the last 15 days before arrival in Maharashtra, must undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days after giving their RT-PCR test at CSMIA.

(Image: ANI)