Cyclone Nisarga Forces Mumbai Airport Safety Measures; Only 19 Of 50 Flights To Operate

Mumbai airport has taken various measures to safeguard passengers and the aircraft in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall close to the city on Wednesday. A meeting was held with all stakeholders on the issue of devising preventive measures to tackle potential adversities accompanied by the cyclone.

The DGCA has issued a circular to airlines and pilots reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations. Likewise, preventive checks at different airport functions have been carried out and water pumps have been positioned across the airport to clear water in case of waterlogging.

Flights canceled

Food and beverage counters at the airport will be operational for passengers round-the-clock, however, Mumbai airport will handle only 19 flights on June 3 instead of about 50 that it manages every day, as a preventive measure against cyclone Nisarga. The flights will be operated by AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, and SpiceJet.

The country's largest domestic airline IndiGo on Tuesday informed that it has canceled as many as 17 flights to and from Mumbai on 3 June due to severe cyclonic storm conditions in the city. GoAir passengers can call on toll-free number - 1800 2100 999 to get latest updates about their flights. Air India passengers will have to call on toll number - 1860 233 1407 for their flight details.

The move from the airline comes after Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a fresh circular to airlines and pilots, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Curfew in Mumbai

A day before Cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai, the Police Commissioner of the city issued curfew orders under Section 144 of the CrPC restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline to prevent loss of life and property. The prohibitory orders remain in effect from Tuesday midnight till 12 noon on Wednesday.

