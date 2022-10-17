Mumbai Airport To Remain Shut For Six Hours On October 18 For Post-monsoon Repair

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain shut for six hours on Tuesday due to repair and maintenance work. The Adani-run airport said that both runways (RWY 14/32 and 09/27) will remain non-operational from 11 am to 5 pm on October 18, Tuesday.

As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like the upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), and runway edge lights for runway 14/32, among other maintenance work will be undertaken.

Mumbai airport to be shut for 6 hours

"As one of the busiest airports in the country, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) prides itself for carrying out safe, efficient and seamless runway operations, owing to carefully planned and executed runway maintenance work all through the year," the statement mentioned.

As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at #MumbaiAirport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs.#PassengerAdvisory #GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/wIC9bCkEkH — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 17, 2022

The Mumbai Airport authorities said that it has effectively rescheduled flights in cooperation with airline customers and other key stakeholders to ensure the smooth completion of the maintenance.

"With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," it added.

CSMIA is the second busiest airport in India after Delhi in terms of handling domestic and international passenger traffic. In 2021, it handled 1.9 crore passengers and 1.6 lakh flights. It handles an average of 980 flights per day. In March 2017, the airport had overtaken London's Gatwick Airport as the world's busiest to operate a single runway at a time.