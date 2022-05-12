Mumbai: Alert Police Personnel Saves Man's Life At Thane Railway Station

In Mumbai, a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel is being hailed for rescuing a man and preventing a dangerous accident at Central Railway's Thane Station. CCTV footage shows two policemen patrolling platform 3 and 4 of the railway station. Amid this, a train was approaching platform number 4. However, a man attempted to cross the tracks and get on the platform. The alert policeman, Sontate, saved the man's life moments before what could have been a dangerous accident.

Earlier in March, a similar incident occured wherein a man's life was saved by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer. A passenger was trying to board the local train at the Vadala Station and in the process, he lost his balance and slipped. However, he was luckily saved by RPF officer Netrapal Singh. Tweeting about the same, Chief of Public Relations for the Central Railways Shivaji M Sutar appreciated Netrapal Singh and requested the passenger to avoid boarding and de-boarding a moving train.

Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh, saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Vadala station @drmmumbaicr



A huge round of applauds for the efforts.



Passengers are requested not to board/de-board a moving train. pic.twitter.com/u7mDqQx7h4 — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) March 13, 2022

Similarly, earlier in Thane, looking at a teenager jumping before a running train, a railway police constable stepped up and did not think twice before pulling him to safety. The incident took place at Central Railway's Vitthalwadi railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane district on March 23.

The 18-year-old had jumped on the railway tracks seconds before an express train crossed the station at significant speed. The heroic act of the policeman was captured by a CCTV at the station.