All Churchgate-bound (Up) fast local trains will halt at Charni Road station during the evening rush hours on September 9, the last day of the ten-day Ganesh festival.

On that day, slow local trains going towards Mumbai Central won't stop at Charni Road station, the Western Railway said on Wednesday.

This arrangement will be applicable only during the peak hours between 5 pm and 8.30 pm on September 9. This decision is taken "in order to reduce the congestion at platforms", an official release said.

WR officials said Charni Road station sees a heavy rush on the last day of the Ganpati festival when several idols are taken to the Girgaon sea-front from the south and central Mumbai suburbs for immersion.

Every year, Railways take care to avoid overcrowding on platforms numbers 2 and 3 at Charni Road station.

Normally, during the evening peak hours, these services do not halt between Mumbai Central and Churchgate stations.

The Western Railway has also decided to run eight special local trains between Churchgate and Virar stations during the midnight of September 9 and 10 because of the Ganesh immersion.

The first special train will depart from Virar to Churchgate at 12.15 am, while the last service will depart from Churchgate to Virar at 3.20 am.

"These special suburban trains will halt at all suburban stations between Churchgate and Virar," the release said.

Image: PTI

