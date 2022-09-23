Tragic: Army Aspirant From Dhule Hit By Mumbai Local Train On Edge Of Platform, Dies

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a Dhule resident was killed by a speeding train at the Mumbra station in Mumbai. He appeared to move to the edge of the platform to vomit, and as he bent over, he seemed absolutely unaware of the approaching train coming from his right-hand side. He had travelled from Dhule to Mumbra to appear for an exam to join the Army, sources said.

Army aspirant gets hit by train in Mumbra

A 20-year-old youth who has been identified as Rameshwar Bharat Deore, had come from Dhule to Mumbra for the army exam, and died on the spot after being hit by a local train while he was sitting on the edge of the station platform.

The deceased Rameshwar, living with his family in Dhule had appeared for the army exam. After the exam while travelling, he felt nauseous when he reached Mumbra station on Wednesday, September 21, morning and sat near platform number 1 of the station. Seconds after he sat down at the edge of the platform, a local train approached in full speed hitting him from the side. As a result, he was thrown 10 to 15 feet away on the platform.

1,114 trespassers killed in MMR in 2021

Despite the efforts of the railway administration to reduce the number of train accidents due to trespassing, a total of 1,114 trespassers died in 2021 in the suburban section Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The maximum number of deaths were reported from Kalyan/Kasara, Badlapur section (164 people), followed by the Thane section between Mulund to Mumbra (133).

Image: Republic World