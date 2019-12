People from Assam, living in Mumbai, gathered at the Azad Maidan on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12.