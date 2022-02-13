Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver dies a day after two men fired at him

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver who was shot at in Dharavi in central Mumbai by two unidentified persons died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said.

Amir Anis Khan was shot at and injured on Saturday morning at Pila Bungalow area near Mithi river and he was rushed to civic-run Sion Hospital in a critical condition, an official said.

"We are questioning one woman in connection with the firing. Teams are out to nab the two people who had fired at Khan. No arrest has been made so far," the official added. PTI ZA BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)