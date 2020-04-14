Mumbai: Watch Shocking Drone Footage Of Thousands Defying Lockdown In Bandra

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, over thousands of individuals in Mumbai gathered near the Bandra station allegedly demanding to go back to their respective hometown even as the Prime Minister extended the Coronavirus lockdown. Flouting the social distancing morns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge crowd was dispersed almost after 45 minutes of their gathering. The police even had to resort to lathi-charge to clear the area. Here is exclusive drone footage of the entire ruckus created in Mumbai.

Mumbai has been a hotspot of Coronavirus as the financial capital of the country has so far reported 1753 cases. Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit case across the country has witnessed 2,337 positive cases and 160 deaths while 229 have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Video Courtesy: Shravan Rao