Mumbai: BEST Bus Rams Into Parked Vehicles After Brake Failure; 5 Injured

As many as five people were injured after a BEST bus driver lost control and hit a few parked vehicles before ramming into a tree on the roadside in the Dindoshi area of Mumbai's Goregaon on Tuesday. Police said the accident took place due to brake failure of the bus which was going from Santosh Nagar to Kurla.

The bus also hit a shop on the roadside. According to the police, two passengers of the bus along with a rickshaw driver and the bus conductor were injured among others.

Bus conductor Abasaheb Kore, driver Kundlik Ghongade, and passengers Howal Pandey (45), Govind Pathak (80), and Rajnish Pathak (37) were shifted to hospitals after the accident, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 12 Somnath Gharge said, “We have not registered any FIR against anyone yet, as the incident is being probed.”

