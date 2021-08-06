Mumbai: BJP Protests For Resumption Of Local Trains, Asks MVA Govt Not To Play With Lives

BJP leaders continued to press the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to resume local train services for the public as their cadres in held demonstrations in Mumbai on Friday.

The activists demanded citizens who have received both doses of COVID vaccines be allowed to travel by suburban trains. Protests were staged at Sion, Dahisar, Kandivali and Andheri.

BJP rue 'economic worries' of common people

Lamenting the state of the working strata group while staging a protest at Sion, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said, “The financial condition of low-income groups has already worsened due to the pandemic. If these people are fully vaccinated, then they should be allowed to board the local trains. The state government should not play with the lives of the common man."

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar also held an active role in a protest at Churchgate station. Following this, he travelled to Charni Road for which he was fined for ticketless travel and had to cough up Rs 260, as per ANI.

Talking to media persons later, Darekar said, “The government is allowing people to travel by buses and other modes of transport, but not by local trains. People who have got both the vaccines can even travel by plane, but local train services are still not open for them.' “The state government has allowed private offices to operate at full capacity. In this condition, how are people supposed to reach their offices?” the LoP asked.

Local trains service was opened for the public with some time restrictions in February just ahead of the arrival of the second wave of the COVID pandemic. Following the emergence of the second wave in April, suburb train services in the metropolis were halted for the general public. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel on local trains. Resumption of the service is a long-standing demand of the daily passengers, which has now turned into a political issue.

Maharashtra CM mulls letting people travel by Mumbai locals

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday had stated that he was considering allowing public transport including the suburban local trains to function at full capacity, adding that COVID curbs were not permanent. Speaking to the press, CM Thackeray said that the Maharashtra government had relaxed COVID protocols wherever the rate of infection had dipped and that now, the state government is in discussion to allow the Mumbai local trains to operate once again for the ease of commute for the general public.

On the other hand, the TV Journalists Association alleged that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) pushed some reporters and camerapersons and disrupted their work at Charni Road station.'Journalists had gathered at the station to cover the BJP's protest. However, the RPF personnel pushed some of the reporters and camerapersons away. "We condemn this use of force," a statement issued by the association stated.