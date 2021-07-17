Mumbai: BMC Announces COVID Vaccination Drive For Bedridden Persons; Data Collation Begins

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 17 announced a special vaccination drive for bedridden people at their residence as the battle against the second wave of COVID continues. A BMC official informed that local ward officials would be assigned to collate data for doorstep vaccination of the incapacitated upon conclusion of the registration process.

In an official statement, BMC mentioned an email id for citizens to send in details of the bedridden who would require the vaccine. The email id is - covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com

Mumbai's civic body has initiated the campaign and directed every medical health officer to make door-to-door visits and gather data of bedridden patients. Data of those persons who have health complications for at least six months are included in the scheme.

Pre-requisite for home vaccination of bedridden

According to BMC, a proforma for this purpose has been issued to respective wards and civic officials have been asked to undertake a survey so that in the event of government assenting to vaccination of bedridden, exact data would be handy. The proforma seeks information like the name, age and sex of the person along with the reason as to why they are bedridden (clinical diagnosis mandatory), the duration for which they have been so and their willingness for inoculation.

Each ward officer is required to identify the number of individuals in concern in their respective wards and a minimum of 10 such patients must exist in the proximity to avoid wastage of vaccines. A certificate from a medical practitioner or a family doctor is required stating the beneficiary was truly immobile and bedridden prior to immunising at home. The BMC further informed that a written consent from the family member is also mandatory.

BMC launches door-to-door campaign to collect data

According to BMC, at present, they do not possess the exact data on the number of beneficiaries and are continuing to store data from 'My Family, My Responsibility' drive, wherein they have already conducted the screenings under the door-to-door campaign.

"We have instructed medical health officers to do the rounds of their respective wards and collate the data of the bedridden. Or else, the citizens can submit the names of such family members to their local health officer in the respective ward offices, which shall ease the work," said a senior health official from state health department.

Post inoculation side effects add to the several challenges involved in the initiative as it would call for specific guidelines, BMC had stated. CM Uddhav Thackeray-led government informed the Bombay High Court earlier this month that it would commence vaccine registration for citizens who are immobile or bedridden, on an experimental basis starting from Pune.