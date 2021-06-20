Mumbai: BMC Appoints Tree Surgeon To Conduct Audit Of Trees, Protect Vulnerable Ones

In a unique initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has roped in a tree surgeon also known as an arborist or arboriculturist to assess old trees and protect them from falling in a pilot project.

Arborist Vaibhav Raje has been appointed in BMC's D-ward, which includes areas such as Malabar Hill, Tardeo, Peddar Road and other locations in Mumbai. He will study around 100-150 trees of the D-ward then suggest ways to prevent them from falling.

Mumbai | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation appoints a tree surgeon to protect vulnerable trees from falling, on a pilot project basis



"We record physical attributes of tree & look for structural defects. We'll do a risk assessment on 100-150 trees," says arborist Vaibhav Raje pic.twitter.com/pmvFL5twTC — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

What is an Arboriculturist?

An arborist analyzes a tree for any kind of fungal infections, decay, or any other vulnerability and also suggests ways to protect them. Such a task will help reduce accidents

Raje explained the work of an arborist to ANI and said, "A lot of times when floods occur, or there is a heavy downpour, or even due to other reasons, trees tend to fall, due to decaying trunks, fungal infection or loose roots. Such things cannot be seen from the outside. To reduce the risk of accidents and prevent them from falling, I have been appointed to identify them in advance and work on them."

Therefore, an arborist is appointed in advance to assess the trees that may cause accidents, and prevent them from falling. He elaborated that primitive physical attributes of the trees are recorded. Then they search for structural, physiological weaknesses, presence of any decay or disease, condition of the soil and roots are checked along with the condition of the site where the tree has grown.

"It is like preparing a medical history of trees," he said.

Arborists get a base map on the trees under high-risk and low-risk and then build a road map to work on the trees. Raje also expressed how happy he was that people have started understanding the importance of arborists.

"Nowadays, people are understanding the value of arboriculture. I am happy to work for Mumbai and other parts of the country too," he told ANI

Meanwhile, BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the officials are trying to promote indigenous trees which hold the ground for many years.