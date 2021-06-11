Mumbai: BMC Braces Up For Monsoons As IMD Issues 'Heavy Rain' Warning On June 13 & 14

Quick links:
As Mumbai has been experiencing incessant rainfall since Tuesday night with waterlogging and inundation, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Mumbai on June 13 and 14. After IMD's heavy rain advisory, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens to avoid going to the beaches and coastal areas. An orange alert was also issued for Mumbai on Friday as the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days.
दिनांक १३ व १४ जून रोजी अतिवृष्टीचा इशारा. pic.twitter.com/0FO99J3v6l— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 11, 2021
IMD has issued heavy rain warning for Mumbai on 13th-14th June so we've alerted our disaster mgmt agencies. Fire Brigade, all disaster mgmt units are asked to remain alert. BMC depts like BEST, Education department & Health department etc are also asked to remain on stand by: BMC— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021
Officials directed to inspect all manholes in the city.
(Image Credits: PTI)