Mumbai: BMC Braces Up For Monsoons As IMD Issues 'Heavy Rain' Warning On June 13 & 14

As Mumbai has been experiencing incessant rainfall since Tuesday night with waterlogging and inundation, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Mumbai on June 13 and 14. After IMD's heavy rain advisory, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens to avoid going to the beaches and coastal areas. An orange alert was also issued for Mumbai on Friday as the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days.

BMC has taken the following steps for June 13 to 14

IMD has issued heavy rain warning for Mumbai on 13th-14th June so we've alerted our disaster mgmt agencies. Fire Brigade, all disaster mgmt units are asked to remain alert. BMC depts like BEST, Education department & Health department etc are also asked to remain on stand by: BMC — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Disaster management agencies are asked to remain on alert, BMC's departments like BEST (Transport and Electricity), Education department & Health department etc are also asked to remain on stand by.

BMC has marked residential areas near the Mithi river and is ready for evacuation if the situation worsens.

The education department is asked to identify locations for emergency shelters. Municipal schools, have been designated as temporary shelters for 24 divisions of the city and are equipped for immediate help

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Coast Guard & Navy are on standby in order to provide immediate assistance in the event of an emergency. They'll be available to help if needed.

All the Divisional Control Rooms have been asked to be on high alert and have sufficient manpower for any emergency.

BEST (Transport and Electricity) and Adani Energy have been placed on high alert in case of a power outage

Officials from Police, Fire Brigade, Traffic Police, BEST, Education Department, Health will be available for assistance

Adequate manpower at all the departments.

Officials directed to inspect all manholes in the city.

