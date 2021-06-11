Last Updated:

Mumbai: BMC Braces Up For Monsoons As IMD Issues 'Heavy Rain' Warning On June 13 & 14

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Mumbai on June 13 and 14. BMC has urged citizens to avoid going to the beach.

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI

PTI


As Mumbai has been experiencing incessant rainfall since Tuesday night with waterlogging and inundation, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Mumbai on June 13 and 14. After IMD's heavy rain advisory, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens to avoid going to the beaches and coastal areas. An orange alert was also issued for Mumbai on Friday as the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days. 

BMC has taken the following steps for June 13 to 14

  • Disaster management agencies are asked to remain on alert, BMC's departments like BEST (Transport and Electricity), Education department & Health department etc are also asked to remain on stand by.
  • BMC has marked residential areas near the Mithi river and is ready for evacuation if the situation worsens.
  • The education department is asked to identify locations for emergency shelters. Municipal schools, have been designated as temporary shelters for 24 divisions of the city and are equipped for immediate help
  • National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Coast Guard & Navy are on standby in order to provide immediate assistance in the event of an emergency. They'll be available to help if needed.
  • All the Divisional Control Rooms have been asked to be on high alert and have sufficient manpower for any emergency.
  •  BEST (Transport and Electricity) and Adani Energy have been placed on high alert in case of a power outage 
  •  Officials from Police, Fire Brigade, Traffic Police, BEST, Education Department, Health will be available for assistance
  • Adequate manpower at all the departments.

  • Officials directed to inspect all manholes in the city.

(Image Credits: PTI)

READ | 3945 structures have collapsed in Mumbai in six years; 300 people have lost their lives
READ | Prashant Kishor to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar today, likely to discuss 'Mission 2024'
READ | Chellam Sir answers 'where to find chillum' in Mumbai Police's meme, Raj & DK share views
READ | Parcel sent as ‘COVID relief’ to Mumbai has Cannabis in it, NCB seizes contraband
READ | Kangana Ranaut takes part in tree plantation drive in Mumbai, urges to 'plant or adopt'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND