Mumbai: BMC Collects 39 Lakh As Fines From 19,000 People For Spitting In Public

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has collected a total of Rs 39 lakh from public offenders. Deputy Commissioner Sangita Hasnale said in a statement on Friday that approximately 19,000 people were fined by the BMC for spitting on the road and other public places. The Municipal Corporation provides multiple civic amenities to the people living in the BMC area and is responsible for making sure that the general health of the people is kept under check. Apart from providing basic facilities, they have the authority to punish people for violating rules regarding the health of the people. The BMC considers spitting an unhealthy exercise and spitting in public can facilitate the spread of various diseases like COVID-19. Therefore, the civic body started imposing a fine of Rs 200 on those who spit in public places.

However, the BMC does not just follow the strict policy of fining people, but they also help in spreading awareness. Even the High Court ordered the BMC to spread effective public awareness and the municipal body has continuously appealed to the public to not spit in public places. They also try to spread awareness regarding issues like, to wear masks while being in public places, washing or sanitize hands on a regular basis and maintaining social distancing between two people as they could help in keeping the spread of the virus under control. The BMC is known to be strict with rules and their implementation. It was reported back in June that the BMC had collected over 57 crores from people for not wearing a mask in public places. This amount has been collected since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Mumbai COVID cases

Mumbai reported 309 new Covid-19 cases on Friday which took the overall case tally to 7,36,862. At least eight people succumbed to the coronavirus. The discharges remained higher than the newly reported cases as 407 people recovered from the virus. The vaccination rate in Mumbai has remained low due to a shortage of vaccines. Out of 315 public vaccination centres. 281 will remain shut on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)