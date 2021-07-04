Mumbai: BMC Fines 14 Lakh People Over Non-compliance With COVID-19 Norms

During the second wave of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) and Railway authorities penalized 14 lakh people and collected fines of around ₹28.2 crores for non-compliance with safety norms. While this amount was collected from February 16 to July 1, the municipal body has cumulatively collected fines worth ₹59.16 crores from Mumbaikars from April 8, 2020, to July 1, 2021.According to BMC, most offenders (2,02,050 people) were caught in the K-West ward, which includes Andheri (West), Versova, and Juhu beach areas, amounting to fines of over Rs 4 crore. The ward in the western suburbs also has the highest number of sealed buildings and floors in the city and the second-highest number of 987 active Coronavirus cases. On July 1 alone, the BMC’s clean-up marshals had fined 3,784 people and an amount of Rs 7,56,800 was collected.

The municipal corporation has made it mandatory to wear masks in public places since last year. A person is charged Rs Rs 200 fine in case of non-adherence to COVID norms. A total of 1,200 marshals have been deployed across the city with 50 marshals in each of the 24 municipal wards. Mumbai had witnessed an unprecedented surge in Coronavirus cases during the second wave since February 10. The city had recorded its highest-ever single-day case count on April 3 at 11,573. It has been reporting around 600 daily cases since June.

COVID cases in Mumbai

Mumbai on Saturday, July 3, reported 571 new cases and 21 deaths during the day. The total tally of COVID-19 infections in the city is now 7,24,122, while the overall death toll is 15,520. The Mumbai division added 1,822 cases and 65 deaths, raising the total number of cases to 16,01,128 and the fatalities to 32,250.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 9,489 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 153 fatalities while 8,395 patients recovered, the state Health Department said. With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 60,88,841 and the death toll to 1,22,724, it said in a statement.