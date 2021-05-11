Mumbai: BMC Gets Nod To Explore Global Procurement Of COVID-19 Vaccines

To meet the increasing demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines, revealed Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray shared that the Maharashtra Government was also working on easing the COVID-19 vaccination drive by working on a method to ensure that the non-tech-savvy citizens and those who can’t operate the CoWin app easily can also get themselves registered for the jab. A total of 1,80,88,042 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine dose in Maharashtra so far, as per the latest data of the Maharashtra government.

"Our efforts to increase vaccination centres are constantly ongoing and the BMC shall be having a centre in every municipal ward, along with a drive in vaccination centre across all zones of Mumbai, on my humble request to Mayor Kishori Pednekar Ji and MC Chahal ji," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray also urged all other states to adopt a drive-in vaccination model used by Mumbai, to help ease the process for senior citizens. In a commendable achievement, Mumbai has set up several drive-in vaccination centres within the city to expedite the COVID-19 inoculation drive. A drive-in vaccination centre allows people to get a vaccine shot without getting out of their vehicles, thereby drastically minimising the crowds and chaos that was being witnessed outside such Centres. The BMC has now released guidelines for the vaccination policy of housing societies partnering with hospitals for vaccination within society complexes.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

In a positive development, Maharashtra reported its lowest single-day tally since March clocking less than 40,000 cases on Monday. On May 10, Maharashtra reported 37,236 fresh coronavirus infections and 549 fatalities. Mumbai, owing to the success of the BMC model has also marked a daily dip in infections and added 1,794 new cases on Monday along with 74 fatalities. Mumbai is battling 45,534 active cases with its recovery rate at 91%.