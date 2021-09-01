Mumbai: BMC Issues Notice For Mandatory RT-PCR Tests For Passengers From 11 Nations

As the two latest strains of COVID (C.1.2 & B.1.621) gained more traction on a global level, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a guideline, mandated COVID RT-PCR testing at the airport for passengers arriving from 11 countries.

The BMC also stated that requisite arrangements were being made at the Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport for the effective implementation of the guidelines with testing capacity augmenting at 600 passengers per hour at the moment. This guideline issued by the BMC will be effective from September 3.

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 1, 2021

What did the guideline suggest?

The BMC in its guideline has made COVID RT-PCR testing compulsory for international passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport. The issued guideline directed the passengers arriving from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe to get their tests done upon arrival. The BMC further notified that the self-paid test would be chargeable at a fixed cost of Rs. 600.

More about the emerging strains

This decision of the BMC for introducing the self-paid tests came after two new COVID strains emerged from Colombia and South Africa respectively. The B.1.621 variant (Mu) was first detected in Colombia and was designated as a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Mu variant was primitively discovered in January, however, it was classified as a VOI on August 30 only after the UN noted that the strain had a constellation of mutations that indicated potential properties of immune escape. The second variant C.1.2 was first detected in South Africa but still possessed lesser risk than the former.

WHO on Tuesday said that the global prevalence of the new “Mu” variant of the coronavirus was below 0.1% among sequenced cases but in Colombia, it is at 39%, and at 13% in Ecuador, where the variant “has consistently increased." The new variant of interest has caused sporadic outbreaks in parts of South America and Europe.

At present, the variant accounts for a minute number of global cases but the scientists have designated “Mu” worthy of special monitoring as more research into the nature of vaccine needed to evade it is needed. There are also concerns about 'Mu’s' high transmissibility although it is yet uncertain whether it will be more problematic than the Delta variant.

Image Credits - PTI