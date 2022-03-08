Mumbai: BMC Polls To Be Delayed Amid Stay On OBC Quota; Administrator To Run Civic Body

As the stay on the reservation of seats in local body polls for OBCs persists, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls have been postponed at least till October, sources told Republic TV. This comes after the Maharashtra Legislature unanimously cleared the amendments to the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act as well as the Maharashtra Village Panchayats and Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act enabling the state government to demarcate wards for the civic polls, a power that was earlier exercised by the state Election Commission. Moreover, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act was also amended.

Thus, an Administrator will run the affairs of the Mumbai civic body from today onwards as the term of the elected corporators ended on Monday. The last occasion on which an Administrator was appointed in BMC was in April 1984, when he had a tenure of one year. Explaining the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's move, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal assured that a committee of experts will be formed in the interim period to collect empirical data to justify the OBC quota before the Supreme Court.

Speaking to the media a day earlier, Bhujbal remarked, "The difficulties arose in implementing OBC reservation pertaining to empirical data. This same situation prevailed in Madhya Pradesh too. The Madhya Pradesh government promulgated an ordinance and assumed some of the powers of the Election Commission. While the Maharashtra government had all powers till 1992, these powers were given to the Election Commission. Today morning, Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, Vikhe Patil, Eknath Shinde, Mushrif, many Ministers and I decided that the state government will collect information about the demarcation of wards and areas where reservation can be implemented."

"After collecting this information, the state government will submit it to the Election Commission and the Election Commission will take a final decision. Thereafter, the elections will be conducted. The entire exercise will be implemented afresh," the NCP leader added.

The tussle over OBC quota

In its verdict dated March 4, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down 27% OBC reservation in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. Maintaining that the reservation quota for the community can be fixed only after collecting empirical data, the SC permitted the State Election Commission to conduct the local body elections without this quota. This led to massive protests from many OBC outfits and politicians across party lines.

Subsequently, the state government moved the apex court seeking socio-economic caste census data from the Centre to facilitate the OBC reservation. However, it decided to explore the ordinance route after the SEC declared by-elections in 6 Zilla Parishads on October 5, 2021. However, the Maharashtra government received a setback after the apex court stayed in this ordinance. On March 3, the SC refused to accept the interim report of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission recommending 27% reservation for OBCs in local bodies citing that it was prepared without empirical study.