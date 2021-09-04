Mumbai: BMC Removes 18,000 Kg Of Tarballs From Juhu And Versova Beaches In Two Days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed 18,000 kg of tarballs from Juhu and Versova beaches on Thursday and Friday. Two of the city’s two most popular beaches were polluted by them yet again. The sticky tarballs on the beaches have been causing trouble for the visitors as they gave out a foul smell and got stuck to the shoes and clothes. Earlier, the BMC removed around 6,000 kg of tarballs on Juhu beach.

BMC cleans tarballs from Mumbai’s beach

Locals and environmentalists of Mumbai have once again found the city’s beaches get filled with tarballs. The unusually large volumes of these tar deposits have been coming ashore with the high tides due to the start of the monsoon season. Although tar deposits on Mumbai’s beaches are normal, the increasing volume of the same is a matter of concern for the city.

Following the high-volume deposit, the BMC has alerted its clean-up contractors to remove the tar balls post high tide. The BMC also alerted the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) about the situation. The board visited these beaches and collected samples to test them for pollutants. The MPCB has done studies on the same in the past too, however, all tests remain inconclusive.

Meanwhile, some criticism over the clean-up has also surfaced on the internet. Even though the BMC and MPCB put in efforts and cleared the unusually large amount of tar deposits from the beaches, some netizens came forward to note that the work was not done in an efficient manner. A few pointed out that the tar balls were bulldozed by BMC contractors which caused more trouble as they mixed with the beach sand.

Juhu beach, Sept. 3, 2021 at 11AM.



1. Tarballs all along the tideline.

2. Tarballs melting in the heat.

3. Mangrove seedlings stuck in oil.

4. BMC contractors bulldozing the tarballs.



While I appreciate MCGM's quick response, this is not how one should deal with oil spills! pic.twitter.com/fBLUV7nFfr — Shaunak Modi (@Pugdandee) September 3, 2021

What are tarballs?

Tarballs are dark-coloured sticky forms of oil deposits that form when crude oil floats on the ocean surface. Experts suspect that the oil comes from the large cargo ships in the deep sea and is getting pushed to the shores with high tides during the monsoon. Many environmentalists along with the Coastal Conservation Foundation had earlier appealed to the governments to raise more awareness over the environmental problems these oil deposits could cause.

IMAGE: TWITTER