Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Random COVID-19 Testing At Malls, Bus Depots & Other Crowded Places

Amid the growing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct random COVID-19 tests at crowded places in the city. As per a circular issued by the BMC on Friday, Rapid Antigen Testing will be undertaken on people visiting malls, railway stations, MSRTC bus depots, khau gallies, market places, tourist places and various government places. Most importantly, action can be initiated against citizens who refuse to undertake the novel coronavirus test under the provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897.

While the cost incurred for carrying out the test at malls will be borne by the visitor, the expense for the same at other crowded places shall be paid by the BMC. The civic body has set a target of daily tests to be conducted in each ward. For instance, 400, 1000 and 1000 tests will be conducted on a daily basis at each mall, railway station and MSRTC bus depot respectively.

Here is the ward-wise testing plan:

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

On Friday, March 19, Mumbai witnessed its highest one-day surge in COVID-19 cases with 3062 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the city's COVID-19 tally to 3,55,897. At present, there are 20,140 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 62% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 3,23,281 after 1334 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 11,565. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Monday stands at 9.65% and 3.25%.

Till March 18, 36,62,472 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 2,63,349 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.56% from March 12- March 18. As of March 18, 720 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8352, 961, and 1527 respectively.

While there are 34 active containment zones currently, 305 buildings have been sealed. 16,885 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 572 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 124 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 91%.

