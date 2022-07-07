Mumbai: BMC To Keep Beaches Open Only From 6 Am To 10 Am In Wake Of Drowning Incidents

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will keep the beaches open for the general public from 6 am to 10 am only, owing to the number of drowning accidents that have occurred this year. The Municipal body said that during the Orange and Red alert in the city, the beaches in Mumbai will be open for the general public only from 6 am to 10 am.

A statement issued by BMC read, "In view of the drowning incidents this year on various beaches in Mumbai, it is hereby directed that during the period of Orange and Red alert by IMD, the beaches in Mumbai shall be open for entry for general public between 6 am to 10 am only." The statement further read that on receipt of these orders, the police department, Fire brigade department's lifeguards and the staff concerned with the beach maintenance shall be informed to implement these orders in the respective locations.

Heavy rains in Mumbai

Mumbaikars had to face the brunt of heavy rains for the fourth day in a row on Thursday, July 7. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai until July 9, Saturday, while there is also a possibility of gusty winds reaching a speed of 40-60 km/hr. A red alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for July 8, Friday.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 82mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109mm and 106mm downpour, respectively, a civic official said, further adding that the water table of the reservoirs supplying water to the financial capital increased by about 19% on the morning of July 7.

Image: PTI