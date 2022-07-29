Mumbai: BMC To Shut Down All COVID-19 Jumbo Centres As Cases Declines In City

Amid the decline in coronavirus cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, announced that it will close all its COVID-19 Jumbo Centres. Three jumbo care centres had been closed after the first phase of the pandemic while the rest continued to function. It is pertinent to mention that India reported 20,409 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

As per the BMC release, Somaiya jumbo centre in the Sion area will be functioning in case there is a fresh necessity. The infected patients will be treated at the four main civic-run hospitals and 16 suburban hospitals besides the Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokli. Even after the closure of eight jumbo Covid-19 centres, 11,165 beds will be available across hospitals in the city for COVID-19 patients and if necessary more beds can be added, the BMC said.

Additional municipal commissioner Sanjeev Kumar said that the number of COVID-19 patients getting admitted to hospitals has been negligible in the last few months, therefore, the BMC decided to close jumbo centres in phases, reported PTI.

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 281 coronavirus cases and one death, taking the infection tally to 11,23,915 and the toll to 19,647, a civic official said. The daily addition to the tally has been less than 300 since July 16 and the number of cases detected during the day were a slight drop from the 283 recorded on Wednesday, he pointed out.

The recovery count rose by 272 to touch 11,02,462, leaving the metropolis with an active tally of 1,806, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. Of the 281 new cases, only 19 are symptomatic, he added.

The number of coronavirus tests in the city reached 1,77,98,899 after 8,775 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the BMC official said. This is a drop from the 9,926 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period, he added. As per civic data, the recovery rate is 98%, the overall growth rate of cases between July 21 and 27 stood at 0.022% and the caseload doubling time was 3,144 days.

