Mumbai: Body Of Businessman Who Jumped From Bandra-Worli Sea Link Recovered

Garment businessman and Khar resident Tikam Makhija drove to the cable-stayed bridge, parked his car there and jumped into the sea on Monday morning, the official said.

Press Trust Of India
The body of a 57-year-old man who jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here was recovered from the Arabian Sea on Tuesday following a search that also involved the Navy and Indian Coast Guard, an official said.

Garment businessman and Khar resident Tikam Makhija drove to the cable-stayed bridge, parked his car there and jumped into the sea on Monday morning, the official said. He was disturbed for the past few days, he said.

After being alerted about the suicide, the Mumbai police and fire brigade roped in the Navy, Indian Coast Guard and local fishermen to launch a search to trace Makhija.

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy was pressed into service apart from a team of divers. But they were unable to trace Makhija on Monday.

The search continued on Tuesday and the Navy helicopter spotted a body floating on the sea around 2 pm, the official said. “A rescue team was rushed to spot on a boat and the body was brought to the Chaityabhoomi jetty,” the official said.

Family members identified the dead man as Makhija, he said, adding that a case of accidental death would be registered at the Shivaji Park police station. After post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family, he said.

The official said Makhija had slipped into depression after suffering serious head injuries in a road accident at Kalina, a western suburb, last month.

The businessman underwent surgeries but was upset since then. He would tell his family members about ending life, the official said.

A day before he jumped into the sea, Makhija spoke to a relative and talked about suicide, the official said.

