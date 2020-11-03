Mumbai-bound Truck With Beef Seized In Bhiwandi

Two people were arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly transporting beef to Mumbai for sale, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip off, the police kept a vigil at Bhiwandi Bypass road at around 2 AM on Sunday, and intercepted a truck carrying 1100 kg of beef.

An official further added that the beef was valued at Rs 1.32 lakhs and the vehicle used for its transportation was valued at Rs. 3 lakhs. The official further added that the beef was being transported for sale in Mumbai's Govandi area. The police have arrested Abuzar Shaikh and Anwar Pathan in the case.

An offence has been registered under section 429 of the IPC, sections 192, 66(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act and section 9, 5A and 9A of the Maharashtra protection of Animals Act, with the Bhiwandi Police on Sunday.

With PTI Inputs

(Image Credits: PTI)