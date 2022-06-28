Mumbai Building Collapse: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia Compensation For Victims

As the death toll in the Kurla building collapse incident rises to 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the calamity and announced a relief of Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde also declared financial aid for the deceased and the injured. Shinde's associate Mangesh Kudalkar said that an aid of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the relatives of the victims and Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the injured. Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray also announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased.

The Prime Minister tweeted and informed about the aid being provided to the families of the deceased persons after paying condolences, and offering prayers for the injured. "Pained by the building collapse in Mumbai. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Pained by the building collapse in Mumbai. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2022

Sena Rebel Shinde announces financial aid for victims of Kurla building collapse

Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Maharashtra, dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde declared financial aid for the deceased and injured in the Kurla building collapse. Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar stated that the calamity of the building collapse was tragic and rescue operations are underway. Additionally, an aid of Rs 5 Lakh for the next of kin of the victims who lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh for the injured was declared. He said, "Tragic event A four-storey building collapsed at Naik Nagar, Kurla (east). Firefighters, Municipal Corporation, Police are conducting rescue operations. 1 lakh to families and 5 lakh to deceased persons will be provided by Minister Eknath Shinde, MLA Mangesh Kudalkar @mieknathshinde."

19 dead in Kurla building collapse

The incident took place on the night of June 28 in the Naik Nagar area in the neighbourhood of Kurla, reported ANI citing a civic body official. The fire and police teams rushed to the spot after the incident. Speaking on the same, Corporator Pravina Morajkar told the media that seven people have been rescued, while 20-25 people are likely trapped in the debris.

Image: PTI