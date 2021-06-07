Mumbai: Bus Services To Resume From Today, Read The New Guidelines Here

The COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai is all set to ease with initial steps charted out by the Government under the unlock plan. Owing to the same, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Sunday informed that the local bus service will resume in Mumbai from Monday onwards. The 5-step unlock is currently under process in the Maharashtra capital city with a significant decline in coronavirus cases.

However, the officials also clarified that the number of passengers will not be more than the total number of seats.

"The number of passengers will not be more than the total number of seats in any bus and wearing of face mask will be mandatory for every passenger," said BEST.

After nearly two months, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items, and public places are also set to reopen from Monday in Mumbai but malls, theatres, and multiplexes will continue to remain shut. The condition includes 50 per cent capacity for dining till 4 pm on weekdays for restaurants, added Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra | People queue up outside Mumbai's Pratiksha Nagar bus depot as BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus services resume for public today#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/40JthJkdwP — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Mumbai unlock plan

On Saturday, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal announced that Mumbai falls under Level 3 of the unlock plan announced by the Maharashtra government a day earlier. With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation being designated as a separate administrative unit, this decision was taken in view of the city's weekly case positivity rate and oxygen beds occupancy as of Thursday, June 3.

Apart from relief for bus services and restaurants, other operations starting from June 7 include: Travelling in local trains only for medical, essential services and women, cycling and morning walk allowed between 5 am and 9 am, private offices can remain open till 4 pm on working days. office attendance at 50%. playgrounds will be allowed from 5 am-9 am, gyms and salons can remain open till 4 pm with a 50% capacity, and e-commerce of all items is allowed.

Mumbai COVID-19 cases

With the unlock plan coming into action, It is pertinent to note that Mumbai in its latest COVID-19 cases tally added 866 new cases with 29 deaths. A total of 1,045 people recovered from the virus and currently, there are 16,133 active cases in the city.