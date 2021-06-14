Mumbai: Car That Was Swallowed By Sinkhole In Ghatkopar Pulled Out By Crane | Watch

In a key development, the blue Hyundai SUV which had been swallowed up by a sinkhole in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai was pulled out in the wee hours of Monday. As is evident from the video brought to you by Republic Media Network, the car that was fully submerged in the water-filled sinkhole was pulled out with the help of cranes, and put to the ground in a rather damaged condition, with the ceiling torn apart and windshield broken into pieces.

Viral video shows sinkhole swallowing parked car in Ghatkopar

On Sunday a video went viral, in which a car could be seen being swallowed by a sinkhole. As per reports, there was a well in the area which the residents of the Ram Niwas society got filled and cemented to better utilize it as a parking space, but due to heavy rain, the cemented area got displaced and a sinkhole emerged. The car, which belonged to one of the residents of the aforementioned society, got completely swallowed by the sinkhole. There was no one in the car, so there was no loss of life.

Maharashtra: A viral video shows a car sinking in a sinkhole in Mumbai's Ghatkopar



Traffic Police says,"There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with concrete slab&started parking cars over it. Incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one injured" pic.twitter.com/N8Tys2BrUY — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Nothing to do with the car incident': BMC

Meanwhile, the BMC has refused to take responsibility for the incident. In a statement, the municipal corporation of Mumbai has stated it has 'nothing to do' with the incident. Pointing out that the incident took place in private society, the municipal corporation stated, "There is a well in the premises of this society. The well was covered by RCC on half of the well. The residents of the society used to park their cars on the RCC area. Preliminary information has come to light that a car parked on the RCC was submerged in water."