Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Harbour Line Megablock Due To Flood-like Situation

The Central Railways announced a mega block on Sunday for the Harbour Line in Mumbai. CPRO officer of Central Railways, Shivaji Sutar said that there has been some damage between Badlapur, Vangani and Karjat sections due to heavy rainfall. However, the damages at the Harbour Line have been restored now. The officer said that the team has worked on a war footing in ghat sections that were affected due to heavy rainfall on July 22. In addition to this, there were also landslides and boulder falling incidents, however, the team managed to restore the traffic on the same day.

CRPO officer said, "In past one week, there was heavy in Mumbai and around, Central Railway services have also been affected due to this. Almost all services are resumed now. The blockage for the main line has been cancelled and in the suburban network, the restoration work is underway at a small pacth between Karjat and Khopoli. Trains on both ghat section of Mumbai division are running towards Pune and Nashik. The services were restored on July 22."

CM Uddav Thackeray visited the worst-affected areas in Maharashtra

On July 24, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left Mumbai early on the day and visited Raigad and Taliye village near Mahad to review the flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall. In the latest update, a total number of 44 bodies have been retrieved in Mahad from the debris of landslides caused by incessant rainfall. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of those killed. Additionally, the state also assured to pay for the treatment of injured persons due to drastic rainfall situations.

Moreover, Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar said that a total of 136 deaths have been reported in the state till last evening due to heavy rainfall. In relief and rescue operations, a total of 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged. The Army, the Navy, the Coast Guard and other groups have been mobilised to reuse stranded people. Torrential rains have led to floods and landslides in several parts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara.

(With ANI inputs)

