Central Railway on Monday celebrated the completion of 95 years of operating Electrical Multiple Units (EMU) on its suburban network in Mumbai.

The first such EMU, railway terminology for suburban trains, was run as a 4-coach configuration on February 3, 1925, between CSMT (then Victoria Terminus) to Kurla.

The Central railway marked the occasion by having a re-run of the service using a flower-decked EMU, official said.