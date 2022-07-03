Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Gets City's Second Sleeping Pod Hotel

Passengers travelling via the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai can now avail comfortable and modern lodging at the newly set-up sleeping pod hotel launched by the Indian Railways.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw took to twitter to showcase what this 'new-age' facility of sleeping pods would look like.

New-age facilities at your service.

Sleeping Pods at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station. pic.twitter.com/x5dflcNrzB — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 3, 2022

Shivaji Sutar, the chief public relations officer of the Central Railways (CR) said, "There are 40 pods, including 30 single ones, 6 double and four family pods. This classy air-conditioned accommodation, Pod Hotel will provide full privacy, mobile charging, locker room, a fire alarm, intercom, and deluxe toilet and bathroom.” Booking of these pods can be done at the reception or online via a mobile app. Sutar said, “It is located near the waiting room of CSMT’s long distance concourse."

The pods are 6 feet by 8 feet in size, so they take up less room with the interiors still being opulent and sophisticated.

Equipped with dynamic features, the pod will be suitable for travellers on a short business trip, single travellers or a group of students on a tour as it promises an affordable and comfortable stay.

Second sleeping pod facility in Mumbai

The newly launched modern sleeping pod hotel at CSMT becomes the second one of its kind in Mumbai launched by Indian Railways.

Earlier in November 2021, Indian Railways lifted the curtain of its first-ever Pod concept hotel at Mumbai Central Railway Station.

Image: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw