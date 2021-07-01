Mumbai City's Interactive Biodiversity Map Is Now Live. All You Need To Know

How well do you know about Mumbai's biodiversity? To make the information educative and interesting, the Ministry of Mumbai's Magic (MMM) on Wednesday, June 30, launched an 'Interactive Biodiversity Map' that illustrates the rich biodiversity of Mumbai.

Rohan, cartoonist and illustrator, from Nagpur, has created the map highlighting the biodiversity of Mumbai's Metropolitan Region.

🎉 Exciting News, Mumbai 🎉



Mumbai's Interactive Biodiversity Map, conceptualized and designed by Rohan Chakravarty (@green_humour) is now LIVE on Ministry Of Mumbai's Magic's website. ✨



Check it out here: https://t.co/geDbevjR1Q #BiodiversityByTheBay pic.twitter.com/3zNW5ql7cM — Ministry of Mumbai's Magic (@MumbaisMagic) June 30, 2021

The Mumbai city interactive biodiversity map launch is aimed at making the people of Mumbai aware of the biodiversity the city owns and it's the public responsibility to conserve it.

How does the map work?

The interactive Mumbai biodiversity map was first launched as a static map in the year 2020.

The details of the different species like their habitats and their conservation status are documented in the map which can be accessed with clickable features.

The regions covered by the map include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the water bodies of Thane Creek, Mahim Bay, Vasai Creek and the Arabian Sea. The map highlights 17 species of flora and 78 species of fauna. It also points out the interdependence of the Indigenous Communities like Adivasis and Kolis, on the local biodiversity for their livelihoods.

The Mumbai biodiversity map will be used to educate school children and connect people to nature. Through this map, photography enthusiasts can easily under the species characteristics and decide the angle of the click.

Experts' take on the interactive map

Rohan Chakravarty, the creator of the Mumbai city interactive biodiversity map, said, "Making the map interactive increases the scope of this project by leaps and bounds because now we can reach a wide section of the young audience that uses the internet. This is a resource that is available at a click which is very difficult to obtain because if you had to look up the biodiversity of Mumbai—firstly, it is a very vast topic in itself and secondly, there is so much information dispersed far and wide on the internet that it would take time to collate all of that data."

Expaling the role of illustrations in conveying the information, Rajesh Sanap, researcher and wildlife photographer, said, "Illustrations can make a lasting impression on one's mind. Mumbai has always been portrayed as the city of glamour, speed, and everything urban. Yet, it remains green at the heart. This map is a true reflection of what this city represents, an island of diversity with a bucket full of dreams and a treasure trove of natural wonders".

Speaking on the interactive version of the map, Arpita Bhagat, MMM Campaign Lead said, "The biodiversity map of Mumbai has excited Mumbaikars across the spectrum. Students, parents, young professionals, conservation experts and even decision-makers; managed to unite and invoke pride in their city and its rich biodiversity. So as a natural next step, we now want to move people to action".

(Image credit: PTI)