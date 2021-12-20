Mumbai Civic Chief Urges People To Avoid Christmas, New Year Parties Amid Omicron Scare

Amid the surge in cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron across India, the Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Iqbal Singh Chahal has recently urged residents to stay away from gatherings and parties during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. He has warned that harsh punishment would be taken for those who will break the rules. As of now, 54 instances of the Omicron variant have been identified in Maharashtra. According to official statistics, 22 of them are from Mumbai, including instances discovered during screening at the international airport.

Further, in a news statement released on Sunday, Chahal has advised residents to rigorously comply with regulations regarding attendance at wedding ceremonies and other festivities. "Avoid any kind of crowding, wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines. All citizens must also get fully vaccinated," citing civic chief, PTI reported. He added that people must also obey all guidelines in hotels, restaurants, movies, malls, and other locations.

गर्दी टाळा, कोविड प्रतिबंधात्मक नियम पाळा, अन्यथा सक्त कारवाई.



बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका आयुक्त डॉ. चहल यांचे पुन्हा एकदा आवाहन.



Avoid crowding; Follow Covid-19 Guidelines, Strict action will be taken against offenders.



Municipal Commissioner Dr. Chahal's Appeal to Citizens. pic.twitter.com/zt21RwOW4B — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 18, 2021

In spite of the government's and administration's repetitive requests to prevent a potential third wave of COVID-19, Chahal claims that the regulations are not being followed properly in most places, particularly at marriage ceremonies and other functions. He further revealed that the BMC has dispatched teams at the ward level to take appropriate actions against people who break the norms. According to Chahal, the probability of COVID-19 spreading in the near future may grow if Christmas and New Year's Eve events and festivities are conducted. He also stated that there is a need to control the swelling crowds at marriages and other celebrations.

Regulations issued to curb the transmission

As per the BMC, Maharashtra's chief secretary issued a directive on November 27 laying out instructions for preventing COVID-19 from spreading. On December 14, the Mumbai Police Department has even issued a statement indicating that offenders will be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the National Disaster Management Act.

According to state government regulations, only 50% of the total occupancy of indoor venues should be permitted to attend an event, whereas only 25% of the total capacity of open places should be allowed. The guidelines further state that if over 1,000 individuals are expected to attend an event in an open location, then, prior authorisation from the local disaster management authority is required. All eligible citizens must complete their immunisation by receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the requirements. Only fully vaccinated individuals will be permitted to enter public spaces, including public transportation.

Image: PTI/ Pixabay/ Representative Image