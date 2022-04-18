Mumbai: Clash Breaks Out In Aarey Colony During 'Kalash Yatra'; 8 Injured & 25 Arrested

A clash broke out between two groups in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony during a ‘Kalash Yatra’ held near a temple in Goregaon on Sunday.

The violence occurred at around 8 PM when a procession was being taken out from the Shiva temple in Gautam Nagar. Eight to ten people were seriously injured in the clashes and were admitted to the hospital. A video of the incident shows a huge mob gathered near the temple and members of the groups attacking each other.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. An FIR was filed in connection with the violence after which the police arrested 25 people.

A strict vigil has been maintained in Gautam Nagar in light of the incident. Police are on the lookout for the other accused.

Section 144 clamped in Amravati after violence

In a similar incident in Maharashtra, people of two communities clashed over a saffron flag hoisting dispute at Dula Gate in Achalpur city of Amaravati. To maintain a law and order situation, the administration clamped Section 144 in the area.

Shahsikant Satav, ADSP Amravati, said 16 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. The police have visited the place and appealed to people to maintain calm and not believe in rumours. A heavy contingent of 600 police officials have been deployed to Achalpur-Paratwada twin city and Kundli village to avoid skirmishes.

Security has also been upped in Akola, Amravati city, Amravati rural and other nearby cities. The administration has ordered the closure of markets as tensions prevail.

The clash between the two communities erupted after a saffron flag was hoisted at Dhula Gate after the Hanuman Jayanthi occasion.

Communal flare-ups have witnessed an uptick across the country over the week, during the Ram Navami processions on April 10 and Hanuman Jayanthi processions on April 16.

Violence was reported in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand during the Ram Navami processions, while clashes were reported from Delhi, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh during Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations on April 16.