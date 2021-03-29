Mumbai Clocks 5888 New COVID Cases As Citizens Celebrate Holi Flouting Govt Restrictions

As India celebrates Holi on Monday, Mumbai reported 5888 new cases and 12 new deaths. With 3561 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally rose to 3,44,496. Currently, Mumbai has 4,04,562 cases of which 47,453 are active and 11,661 deaths.

Mumbai: 5888 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 85% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.27% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 40,17,316 samples have been tested till date with a 9.92% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 226 out of 1036 ventilator beds are vacant, while 448 out of 1709 ICU beds are vacant, till date. READ | In Mumbai Coronavirus inoculation drive, Centre rejects BMC's door-to-door vaccine request

Mumbaikars violate COVID restrictions

A large number of people, most of them without masks, gathered on a road in Mahim area of Mumbai on Monday morning and celebrated Holi while dancing to loud music, in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines. Around 100 to 150 people came out of their homes to celebrate the festival on the road located in Mahim Koliwada, even as police officials present there apparently did nothing to stop them. Some women danced to loud music, while a few persons in the crowd were seen wearing PPE suits. Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok reached the spot and stopped the revelry, he said.

Moreover, BMC has decided to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest to vacate beds for the patients with more serious symptoms. The civic body has also decided to place the order for procuring 1.5 lakh injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical equipment to avoid any potential shortage of medicines at hospitals, a senior official said. In its order, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patient without any comorbidities will be allotted a COVID bed in any public or private hospital. It described the "needy" patient as the one with "mild or serious symptoms or a COVID-19 patient with comorbidities".

Maharashtra's COVID restrictions

With the second wave of COVID infections, Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM - banning a gathering of 5 or more till April 15. All public places (Gardens & Beaches), Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM till April 15. Home delivery and takeaway will be allowed. Any violation will attract cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to be closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central govt. Previously, the govt has already banned all social/political/religious gatherings, capped weddings at 50 people and funerals at 20 people, all offices except health & essential are capped at 50% capacity. Already, districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions and Nagpur has been put under lockdown till the month-end.