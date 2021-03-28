Mumbai Clocks Almost 7000 New COVID Cases As Maha CM Warns Of 'lockdown-like' Restrictions

Quick links:
In an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 6923 new cases and 8 deaths. With 3380 recoveries, cured tally has risen to 3,40,935. Currently, Mumbai has 3,98,674 cases of which 45,140 are active and 11,649 deaths.
Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 86% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.17% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 39,83,380 samples have been tested till date with a 9.83% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 254 out of 1014 ventilator beds are vacant, while 481 out of 1669 ICU beds are vacant, till date.
Earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray instructed senior health officials and COVID task force to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules at a review meeting chaired by him. He added that the COVID cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously that is why strict steps like lockdown are needed to be considered. Currently, night curfew has been imposed across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM.
Already, districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions and Nagpur has been put under lockdown till the month-end.