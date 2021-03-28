Last Updated:

Mumbai Clocks Almost 7000 New COVID Cases As Maha CM Warns Of 'lockdown-like' Restrictions

Suchitra Karthikeyan
Mumbai

In an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 6923 new cases and 8 deaths. With 3380 recoveries, cured tally has risen to 3,40,935. Currently, Mumbai has 3,98,674 cases of which 45,140 are active and 11,649 deaths.

Mumbai: 6923 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 86% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.17% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 39,83,380 samples have been tested till date with a 9.83% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 254 out of 1014 ventilator beds are vacant, while 481 out of 1669 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown-like restrictions

Earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray instructed senior health officials and COVID task force to  prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules at a review meeting chaired by him. He added that the COVID cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously that is why strict steps like lockdown are needed to be considered. Currently, night curfew has been imposed across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM.

Mission Begin Again directives

  • Gathering of 5 or more not allowed from 8 PM to 7 AM effective 27 March midnight. Violation will attract Rs 1000 fine
  • All public places (Gardens & Beaches) to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM effective 27 March midnight. Violation will attract Rs 1000 fine.
  • All Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM effective 27 March midnight. Home delivery and takeaway will be allowed. Any violation will attract cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to be closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central govt.
  • All social/political/religious gatherings are banned
  • Cap of 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals
  • All offices except health & essential capped at 50% capacity
  • RT-PCR testing should be scaled up to 70% or more

Already, districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions and Nagpur has been put under lockdown till the month-end.

