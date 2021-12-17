Mumbai: CNG, PNG Hiked By Rs 2/kg And Rs 1.50/SCM; Check Revised Prices

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has hiked the prices of CNG and PNG on Friday, December 17, for the second time in three weeks. According to officials, the price of CNG will be increased by Rs 2 per Kg, including taxes, while the piped cooking gas will go up by Rs 1.50 per unit for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The revised rates will be effective from Saturday morning.

Inclusive of tax, the price of CNG (compressed natural gas) that fuels vehicles will now cost Rs 63.50/kg while home use PNG (Domestic Piped Natural Gas) will come at a price of Rs 38/SCM.

CNG and piped gas prices hiked in Mumbai

Earlier in November, the CNG prices were increased by Rs 3.06 per kg and were available at the rate of Rs 61.50 per kg. While the PNG rates were increased by Rs 2.26/Standard Cubic Meter(SCM) and priced at Rs 36.50/SCM.

While in October month, the prices were revised twice. One was on October 14, when the CNG cost Rs 57.54 per kg while PNG was priced at Rs 33.93/SCM in slab 1 and Rs 39.53/SCM in slab 2 respectively. Another price hike was seen on October 5 as the prices of CNG stood at Rs 54.57 per kg, while PNG was available at a price of Rs 32.67/SCM in slab 1 and Rs 36.00 /SCM in slab 2.

In early July, the cost of CNG and domestic PNG were hiked in the city. CNG was available at a price of Rs 51.98 per kg while PNG price stood at Rs 30.40/SCM in slab 1 and Rs 36.00 /SCM in slab 2 respectively.

(Image: Mahanagargas.com)