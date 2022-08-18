Mumbai College Principal Booked For Making Lewd Comments About Female Students' Body Parts

A college principal in Mumbai's Dhobi Talao was booked under the Atrocities Act on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing female students. According to a complaint, the principal allegedly passed vulgar remarks about the body parts of female students in front of the class that also consisted of male students

The principal also allegedly commented on female students’ appearance and spoke openly about the size of their private parts. Police have identified the accused as Dr. Urmila Parlikar, who is the principal of the Government of Maharashtra Secondary Training College in Mumbai.

Students from the institute have alleged that she usually insulted them for belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe by saying, “Adivasi ke adivasi hi rahoge. Tum logon ko theek se bolna bhi aata hai kya? (tribals will remain tribals. Do you people even know how to speak properly?).”

She would also dispel Dalit students standing in front of her, by saying “Mujhse door khade raha karo (Stand away from me)."

Vexed by the Principal's harassment, students of the institute approached NSUI’s Mumbai Vice President Faisal Shaikh and complained about the incidents. A meeting was conducted on August 17 at NSUI's office after which Faisal Shaikh along with other members of NSUI lodged a complaint at Azad Maidan police station and an FIR was registered against Dr Urmila Parlikar.

The National Students' Union of India, which is a student body of Congress, said that they would also raise a demand to the Director of Higher Education for the Principal's suspension.