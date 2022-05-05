Daily commuters on Mumbai Local Trains can now buy air-conditioned (AC) and first-class local train tickets at nearly 50% less than the earlier fares, the railway ministry informed. The changes will come into effect starting Thursday, May 5.

In a bid to increase the ridership of AC local trains, the Mumbai division of the Western and Central Railway is expecting that the reduction in the fare will bring in the change as it has very few takers and can be seen empty most of the time.

Earlier last week, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve announced that the fare of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be lowered by 50%. He added that following a long-pending demand, the existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km for AC trains will be reduced to Rs 30.

Mumbai local train ticket price

In Mumbai, every day around 80 AC local train services are being operated on Central and Western Railway routes. It is to be noted that in December 2017, the air-conditioned suburban local services were first launched in Mumbai on Western Railway routes. In January 2020, AC locals started running on Central Railway routes.

In a notification, the Central Railways stated, “There shall be no change in season ticket basic fare for AC and First class of ordinary services running over the suburban section."

The Central Railways further mentioned that as per the existing authorised principles @2.7, 5.4, and 10.8 times of Monthly season tickets basic fare, the basic fare for Quarterly Season Tickets (QST), Half-yearly season Tickets (HST), and Yearly season tickets (YST) shall be estimated.

Check new local train ticket prices:

Kalyan – CSMT (53.21 Km): The rationalized fare for a first-class single journey would be Rs 100 and for AC Single journey, it would be Rs 105.

Dombivli – CSMT (48.06 km): First class single journey: Rs 95; AC Single journey: Rs 105

Diva – CSMT (42.46 km): First class single journey: Rs 90; AC Single journey: Rs 100

Thane – CSMT (33.02 km): First class single journey: Rs 85; AC Single journey: Rs 95

Mulund – CSMT (30.56 km): First class single journey: Rs 85; AC Single journey: Rs 95

Ghatkopar – CSMT (19.30 km): First class single journey: Rs 60; AC Single journey: Rs 70

Kurla – CSMT (15.39 km): First class single journey: Rs 60; AC Single journey: Rs 70

Dadar – CSMT (8.85 km): First class single journey: Rs 25; AC Single journey: Rs 35

Byculla – CSMT (4.04): First class single journey: Rs 25; AC Single journey: Rs 35.

(Image: PTI)