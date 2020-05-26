Man Made To Wait Hours For Medical Treatment At Mumbai's Cooper Hospital; Video Surfaces

Amid rising cases of COVID cases in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, a shocking video of purported medical negligence has emerged from the city's Cooper Hospital, where a patient was denied treatment despite waiting for hours.

In a video that has surfaced, a patient is seen pleading with the doctor - who turns a deaf ear to the patient's request, making him wait for over four hours along with a man & a woman. The man, who claims to have waited for four hours outside the casualty ward, says that they have been waiting for a long while and that despite repeated requests, no treatment was provided to them.