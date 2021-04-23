Mumbai Cop’s ‘Omni-present’ Ambulance Serves People During COVID-19 Induced Lockdown

Driving a white Omni, a cop from Mumbai Police had been ferrying people all the way until Kalyan as well during the peak of lockdown last year. Currently, apart from being a full-time constable at Cuffe Parade Police Station, Tejesh Sonawane, 34, is still busy helping patients by directing them to the right ambulance service.

“During the first wave of COVID-19, there was a strict lockdown and people were not able to get ambulances. Now, though the situation is a little better. But, people have taken my number, so they call me again, and I direct them to the right place because I consider it my duty to help people,” said Sonawane.

Sonawane had borrowed his friend Suresh Mali’s car, who also modified it to make it into a makeshift ambulance. While his ambulance wouldn’t have an oxygen tank or stretchers, it would do the basic task of ferrying people on an immediate basis. It was compartmentalised and sanitised well so that the patients do not come in contact with him and vice versa. The back seat was aligned in a way for people to rest. He would ferry not only COVID-19 positive but non-COVID patients as well.

Sonawane would then ferry patients to as far as Navi Mumbai, Koparkhairane, and Andheri. He has so far ferried 40 patients, and his first patient was a pregnant woman, who had to be rushed to the hospital from her Backbay Depot residence immediately for her delivery. Ask him how did he come up with this idea, he said that he saw people struggling to get ambulances and thus decided to help in whatever way he can.

'No scope for fear and cowardice'

Sonawane was posted in a red zone last year, places which are worst affected by COVID-19, and saw people pass out on pavements. This broke his heart and he decided to go behind the call of his duty. “We are anyways essential service workers, so we are expected to be on our toes during the pandemic, so there is no time to think whether one would contract the virus. One also doesn’t think of oneself when helping someone else. There is no time, chance, or scope for fear and cowardice," Sonawane said.

However, he was worried about his family contracting the infection because of him, because of which he sent his two daughters to his parent’s place at Nandurbar.