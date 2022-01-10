Mumbai cops rescue man, woman who fell off boat near Gateway of India

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Police rescued a man and woman who fell into the water off the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Sunday after a strong sea current hit their boat, an official said.

Vikas Salvi and Nikita Damania were rescued after the south region police control room got a distress call and a boat was sent for them, he said.

"The two were pulled into the rescue boat with a rope and then taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up. The rescue team from Yellow Gate police station included ASI Vasaikar, ASI Manoj Patil, ASI Jorvekar and police constable Boondile," he added. PTI ZA BNM BNM BNM

